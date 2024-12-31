Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Appeals Naxals To Join Mainstream, Says Govt Ready For Dialogue

Bengaluru: Calling upon Naxallites to shun violence and join the mainstream, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said that his government is ready to engage in dialogue with Naxals if they are willing to reform.

"If Naxals are willing to engage in dialogue to rejoin the mainstream, the state government will welcome such efforts within the legal framework and approach the process with empathy," Siddaramaiah said in a statement. "So I urge individuals involved in Naxal activities to surrender and reintegrate into the mainstream," he added.

The Chief Minister's statement came after several progressive and public-spirited leaders met him, emphasising the importance of Naxals joining the democratic mainstream and expressing concern over preventing any loss of life.

The CM said under the surrender policy, financial assistance will be provided in phases. "Naxals who surrender their weapons to the government will be eligible for incentives, skill training, and comprehensive rehabilitation measures, all of which will be undertaken with empathy and on a priority basis," he underlined.

The government will also take steps to expedite the resolution of cases against surrendered Naxals and ensure they receive necessary legal support, he added. Furthermore, efforts are underway to identify and address the needs of those who have already surrendered, ensuring their successful rehabilitation.

At the same time, Siddaramaiah warned that his government would not tolerate any kind of violence and would deal with such forces strictly.

"The government will not hesitate to take strict measures against those engaging in violent or unlawful activities. I want to make it unequivocally clear," he added.

On November 20, a top Naxalite, Vikram Gowda, was killed in an encounter with the Anti-Naxal Force at Peetabailu village in Hebri in Udupi district, pointing to the active Naxal activities in the state.