Karnataka Chief Minister Halts Work On Proposed Baldota Group Steep Plant At Koppal

Baldota Group's proposal to set up a greenfield steel plant has triggered protests by locals, raising concern over the plant's negative impact on the environment

Karnataka Chief Minister Halts Work On Proposed Baldota Group Steep Plant At Koppal
Karnataka Chief Minister Halts Work On Proposed Baldota Group Steep Plant At Koppal (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed Koppal Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to stop preparatory works on the proposed steel plant by Baldota Group on the outskirts of Koppal town till further orders.

The CM's direction came after a delegation of elected representatives and environmentalists from the Koppal district met Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, opposing the 54,000 crore plant with a capacity of 3.5 metric tonnes per annum.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Koppal District-In Charge Minister, led the delegation comprising MLAs Basavaraj Rayareddy, Janardhan Reddy and environmentalists.

Siddaramaiah told the delegation that he would hold a meeting with Industries Minister MB Patil to see what can be done. Till such time, the work on the plant will be stopped. He also said the plant is yet to get clearance from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

The Baldota Group's proposal to set up a greenfield steel plant has triggered protests by locals, raising concern over the plant's negative impact on the environment. They even Koppal bandh under the leadership of Abhinava Gavisiddheshwara Samiji on Monday observed Koppal bandh. The seer, who wields influence among his vast following of devotees, warned that he would not allow the plant to come up as long as he is alive.

"The air is already contaminated due to the emissions from the existing units. Asthma and cancer cases are on the rise. Youths are facing fertility challenges. Children are being born with defects. One more unit with such a big magnitude will wreak havoc in the lives of the people who are already distressed. I cannot stay silent after witnessing all this," the seer thundered during a protest rally.

The Baldota Group is investing Rs 54,000 crore in the new plant. It signed an MoU with the State Government during the Global Investors' Meet held last week. The company has also performed the groundbreaking ceremony on the project site.

