Chandrashekar Swamiji Apologizes for Controversial Remarks on Muslim Voting Rights

Bengaluru: Chandrashekar Swamiji, the head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt, has apologized for his controversial remarks suggesting the denial of voting rights to Muslims. His statement, made during the 'Raita Gharjana' farmers' rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, drew widespread criticism from political leaders, activists, and civil society groups.

The seer, in a press release here, expressed regret, stating: "Muslims are also citizens of this country. Like everyone else, they too have voting rights. If my statement yesterday has caused discomfort to our Muslim brothers, I sincerely apologize for it."

Chandrashekar Swamiji clarified that his remarks were not intended to target any community but were aimed at addressing the alleged mismanagement of Waqf properties. He emphasized the inclusive and harmonious nature of the Okkaliga community, adding that their Mutt has historically maintained cordial relations with Muslims and other faiths.

"We have always treated people of every religion equally. Muslims frequently visit our Mutt, and we actively participate in their social functions. There is no intolerance towards any community," Swamiji remarked, urging the public to move past the controversy.

Backdrop of the Controversy

The contentious remarks were made at a rally organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Karnataka unit, to address concerns over land rights and Waqf property disputes. During his speech, the Swamiji had proposed a law to revoke voting rights for Muslims and to abolish the Waqf Board. These comments were met with severe backlash, with many labeling them divisive and unconstitutional.