Chandrashekar Swamiji Apologizes for Controversial Remarks on Muslim Voting Rights

Bengaluru: Chandrashekar Swamiji, the head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt, has apologized for his controversial remarks suggesting the denial of voting rights to Muslims. His statement, made during the 'Raita Gharjana' farmers' rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, drew widespread criticism from political leaders, activists, and civil society groups.
The seer, in a press release here, expressed regret, stating: "Muslims are also citizens of this country. Like everyone else, they too have voting rights. If my statement yesterday has caused discomfort to our Muslim brothers, I sincerely apologize for it."
Chandrashekar Swamiji clarified that his remarks were not intended to target any community but were aimed at addressing the alleged mismanagement of Waqf properties. He emphasized the inclusive and harmonious nature of the Okkaliga community, adding that their Mutt has historically maintained cordial relations with Muslims and other faiths.
"We have always treated people of every religion equally. Muslims frequently visit our Mutt, and we actively participate in their social functions. There is no intolerance towards any community," Swamiji remarked, urging the public to move past the controversy.
Backdrop of the Controversy
The contentious remarks were made at a rally organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Karnataka unit, to address concerns over land rights and Waqf property disputes. During his speech, the Swamiji had proposed a law to revoke voting rights for Muslims and to abolish the Waqf Board. These comments were met with severe backlash, with many labeling them divisive and unconstitutional.
Political and Public Reaction
The statement quickly drew condemnation across the political spectrum. The Congress party called it a direct assault on India's secular framework, demanding legal action. Prominent leaders criticized the seer's remarks for threatening communal harmony and stirring unnecessary tensions. Meanwhile, BJP leaders distanced themselves from the controversy, with some urging restraint and responsible discourse in addressing sensitive issues.
Activists and analysts expressed concerns about such statements, warning that they could polarize communities and undermine democratic principles. The incident has reignited broader discussions about communal harmony and the need for accountability in public discourse.
Swamiji’s apology has been perceived by some as a step towards reconciliation, though critics argue that stronger measures are needed to curb inflammatory rhetoric in public spaces.
On the other hand, the state government is yet to initiate any action on this row.