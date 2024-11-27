ETV Bharat / state

Chandrashekar Swamiji Apologizes for Controversial Remarks on Muslim Voting Rights

Amid backlash, seer Chandrashekar Swamiji says he doesn't intend to target any community and reaffirms his commitment to communal harmony.

Chandrashekhar Swamiji, the head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt
Chandrashekhar Swamiji, the head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bengaluru: Chandrashekar Swamiji, the head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt, has apologized for his controversial remarks suggesting the denial of voting rights to Muslims. His statement, made during the 'Raita Gharjana' farmers' rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, drew widespread criticism from political leaders, activists, and civil society groups.

The seer, in a press release here, expressed regret, stating: "Muslims are also citizens of this country. Like everyone else, they too have voting rights. If my statement yesterday has caused discomfort to our Muslim brothers, I sincerely apologize for it."

Chandrashekar Swamiji clarified that his remarks were not intended to target any community but were aimed at addressing the alleged mismanagement of Waqf properties. He emphasized the inclusive and harmonious nature of the Okkaliga community, adding that their Mutt has historically maintained cordial relations with Muslims and other faiths.

"We have always treated people of every religion equally. Muslims frequently visit our Mutt, and we actively participate in their social functions. There is no intolerance towards any community," Swamiji remarked, urging the public to move past the controversy.

Backdrop of the Controversy

The contentious remarks were made at a rally organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Karnataka unit, to address concerns over land rights and Waqf property disputes. During his speech, the Swamiji had proposed a law to revoke voting rights for Muslims and to abolish the Waqf Board. These comments were met with severe backlash, with many labeling them divisive and unconstitutional.

Political and Public Reaction

The statement quickly drew condemnation across the political spectrum. The Congress party called it a direct assault on India's secular framework, demanding legal action. Prominent leaders criticized the seer's remarks for threatening communal harmony and stirring unnecessary tensions. Meanwhile, BJP leaders distanced themselves from the controversy, with some urging restraint and responsible discourse in addressing sensitive issues.

Activists and analysts expressed concerns about such statements, warning that they could polarize communities and undermine democratic principles. The incident has reignited broader discussions about communal harmony and the need for accountability in public discourse.

Swamiji’s apology has been perceived by some as a step towards reconciliation, though critics argue that stronger measures are needed to curb inflammatory rhetoric in public spaces.

On the other hand, the state government is yet to initiate any action on this row.

Bengaluru: Chandrashekar Swamiji, the head of Vishva Okkaliga Mahasansthana Mutt, has apologized for his controversial remarks suggesting the denial of voting rights to Muslims. His statement, made during the 'Raita Gharjana' farmers' rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, drew widespread criticism from political leaders, activists, and civil society groups.

The seer, in a press release here, expressed regret, stating: "Muslims are also citizens of this country. Like everyone else, they too have voting rights. If my statement yesterday has caused discomfort to our Muslim brothers, I sincerely apologize for it."

Chandrashekar Swamiji clarified that his remarks were not intended to target any community but were aimed at addressing the alleged mismanagement of Waqf properties. He emphasized the inclusive and harmonious nature of the Okkaliga community, adding that their Mutt has historically maintained cordial relations with Muslims and other faiths.

"We have always treated people of every religion equally. Muslims frequently visit our Mutt, and we actively participate in their social functions. There is no intolerance towards any community," Swamiji remarked, urging the public to move past the controversy.

Backdrop of the Controversy

The contentious remarks were made at a rally organized by the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Karnataka unit, to address concerns over land rights and Waqf property disputes. During his speech, the Swamiji had proposed a law to revoke voting rights for Muslims and to abolish the Waqf Board. These comments were met with severe backlash, with many labeling them divisive and unconstitutional.

Political and Public Reaction

The statement quickly drew condemnation across the political spectrum. The Congress party called it a direct assault on India's secular framework, demanding legal action. Prominent leaders criticized the seer's remarks for threatening communal harmony and stirring unnecessary tensions. Meanwhile, BJP leaders distanced themselves from the controversy, with some urging restraint and responsible discourse in addressing sensitive issues.

Activists and analysts expressed concerns about such statements, warning that they could polarize communities and undermine democratic principles. The incident has reignited broader discussions about communal harmony and the need for accountability in public discourse.

Swamiji’s apology has been perceived by some as a step towards reconciliation, though critics argue that stronger measures are needed to curb inflammatory rhetoric in public spaces.

On the other hand, the state government is yet to initiate any action on this row.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKASWAMIJIMUSLIMSVOTING RIGHTSCHANDRASEKHAR SWAMY KARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.