Karnataka: Case Registered In COVID-19 'Scam' Case

Bengaluru: A case was registered at the Vidhana Soudha Police Station in Karnataka on Friday in connection with alleged irregularities in COVID-19 management, officials said.

It is understood that the case was registered on a complaint by Medical Education Department Chief Accounts Officer Dr M Vishnu Prasad against Dr P G Girish, government officer Raghu G P, non gazetted officer in the Health and Family Welfare Muniraju N, two firms Laj Exports, Prudent Management Solutions, unknown public representatives, government officers and others.

Prasad in his complaint said that during the Covid-19 pandemic, Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) was misused while buying N95 Masks, Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and other materials which were essential for the prevention of Covid-19 through the Medical Education Department and defrauded all the processes of the law.

The complainant alleged that the government officers along with other individuals connived and collected these essential materials and misappropriated hundreds of crores of rupees in the name of COVID management.

The action has been taken on the basis of the recommendations of an inquiry panel headed by Justice John Michael D'Cunha, who said that large scale corruption has taken place in the COVID management.

In November this year, the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the alleged COVID-19 scam during the previous BJP government. The cabinet had decided to take further action based on the interim report of the retired Justice Michael D. Cunha Commission.