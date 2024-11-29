Karnataka: Cabinet Replaces Governor With CM As Chancellor Of Panchayat Raj University

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, approved several important bills and development initiatives aimed at advancing the state's social, economic, and infrastructure sectors. The meeting addressed a variety of concerns, from labour welfare reforms to tourism infrastructure development and administrative changes.



*Highlights of the Cabinet Decisions*



1. Labor Welfare Fund Reforms

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Unorganised Workers Social Security (Karnataka) (Amendment) Rules, 2024 and the Karnataka Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Contributions to the Labor Welfare Fund were revised as follows:



Workers: ₹50 (from ₹20)

Government: ₹50 (from ₹20)

Employers: ₹100 (from ₹40)



Law Minister HK Patil highlighted that the reforms aim to increase the fund's collection from ₹42 crore to an estimated ₹100 crore, enhancing welfare programs for workers.



2. Strengthening Groundwater Regulations

Amendments to the Karnataka Groundwater (Regulation and Control) Bill, 2024 were approved to:

Penalise failure to close unused borewells with fines of ₹10,000 and a one-year prison term.

Impose fines of ₹5,000 and three months’ imprisonment for unauthorized groundwater usage.



3. University Administration Changes: The Cabinet approved amendments making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University, replacing the Governor. This move aims to ensure efficient decision-making and active administration.



4. Ropeway Projects for Tourism Boost: Approval was granted for the Karnataka Tourism Ropeways Bill, 2024, with surveys for ropeways at 12 popular destinations, including Anjanadri, Yadgir, Nandi Hills, and Savadatti.



5. Public Health Infrastructure Improvements: Under the PM-ABHIM scheme, the Cabinet allocated ₹145.99 crores to upgrade diagnostic facilities at primary health centres and ₹84.88 crores for equipment at urban health centres.



*Key initiatives include*

Relocating a 50-bed ICU from Chikkaballapur to Chintamani with a ₹16.63 crore budget.

Establishing 254 urban health centres at a cost of ₹108.36 crore.



6. Free Hostels for Underprivileged Students: The Cabinet approved 14 guntas of government land in Raichur’s Yaramaras village for the construction of free hostels for underprivileged students.



7. Digital Weighbridges Near Sugar Mills: To ensure transparency for sugarcane farmers, the Cabinet approved ₹11.01 crore for installing digital weighbridges at 15 key locations near sugar mills.



8. Bengaluru Suburban Railway Development: The Cabinet approved ₹4,300 crore to procure train coaches under the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project, funded equally by the state and central governments.



9. Probe Recommendation Against Former CM Yediyurappa: The Cabinet recommended to the Governor that a corruption investigation against former CM B.S. Yediyurappa and his family proceed.



The Karnataka Cabinet's wide-ranging decisions reflect its focus on advancing infrastructure, boosting tourism, and ensuring social welfare. These measures aim to enhance Karnataka's growth trajectory while addressing the pressing concerns of its citizens.