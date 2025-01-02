Karnataka Hikes Bus Fare By 15 Per Cent, Minister Cites Increased Operational Costs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the bus fares in the state-owned transport corporations by 15 per cent from January 5 with the state government citing increased operational costs as a reason for the hike.

The cabinet which met here on Thursday approved the proposal by all four road transport corporations to increase the bus fare by 15 per cent. "The hike will come into force from January 5," said Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil.

The four state transport corporations include Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

The minister said that the diesel procurement costs of four RTCs have gone up from Rs 9.16 crore in 2015 to Rs 13.21 crore now. "The expenditure on staff in these four corporations was Rs 12.95 crore daily, which has increased to Rs 18.36 crore daily. Hence the revision was necessary,” Patil said while briefing reporters here.

In all, there is an additional burden of Rs 9.56 crore on RTCs every day, he said. "Hence the government is left with no option but to revise the bus fares," the minister said.

He also underlined that the 'Shakti' guarantee will continue. Shakti offers free rides to women in state-owned non-luxury buses across the state. The Minister also noted that the state government has cleared all the Provident Funds dues to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore.