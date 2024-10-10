Karnataka: Cabinet Decides To Form SIT, Sub-Committee for Covid Scam Probe

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday took an important decision to take action based on the interim report of the Justice Michael de Cunha Commission of Inquiry into the 'COVID-19 scam' during the BJP government.
Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the Cabinet has agreed to form a cabinet sub-committee along with a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Covid scam.
In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhansauda here, there was a discussion on 16 issues and the actions to be taken on the partial report submitted by Justice Michael de Cunha on August 31, 2024, regarding the purchase of COVID-19 medical equipment, Patil said.
"We have taken some decisions on it. The Commission has issued a report in 11 volumes. The Commission has recommended recovery of misappropriation cash," he added.
"Since it has criminal content, it has been decided to form an SIT. In addition, we have decided to form a cabinet sub-committee. Immediate action should be taken for recovery of money," he said.
According to Patil, it has been decided to blacklist the companies and organisations involved in the Covid scam.
"The SIT investigation team will pay attention to wherever there is malpractice. After receiving the full report, it will be known, who is involved in the crime. Action will be taken against whoever is guilty," he said.
"We cannot say who is involved in the COVID-19 scam. Justice Cunha should tell who is involved. The full report will come out once it is available. The Cunha Commission is speedily working. We are confident of getting justice," HK Patil said.
Meanwhile, the Cabinet has also agreed to extend the one-year tenure of the SIT created by the Karnataka Lokayukta in the mining irregularities case.