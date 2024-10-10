ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Cabinet Decides To Form SIT, Sub-Committee for Covid Scam Probe

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday took an important decision to take action based on the interim report of the Justice Michael de Cunha Commission of Inquiry into the 'COVID-19 scam' during the BJP government.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said the Cabinet has agreed to form a cabinet sub-committee along with a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Covid scam.

In the Cabinet meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at Vidhansauda here, ​​there was a discussion on 16 issues and the actions to be taken on the partial report submitted by Justice Michael de Cunha on August 31, 2024, regarding the purchase of COVID-19 medical equipment, Patil said.

"We have taken some decisions on it. The Commission has issued a report in 11 volumes. The Commission has recommended recovery of misappropriation cash," he added.

"Since it has criminal content, it has been decided to form an SIT. In addition, we have decided to form a cabinet sub-committee. Immediate action should be taken for recovery of money," he said.