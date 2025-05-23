Karnataka Cabinet Clears Renaming Ramanagara Dist To Bengaluru Dakshina Despite Centre’s Objection

Bengaluru: Notwithstanding the Centre's objection, the Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to go ahead with its decision to rename Ramanagara district as Bengaluru Dakshina district.

"The Government will issue an order changing the name of Ramanagara district on Thursday itself. From now on, Ramanagara district will officially be called Bengaluru Dakshina district,' said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Ramanagara town, however, will continue to be the district headquarters.

When asked about the Centre's objection to renaming the district, Shivakumar said it is a state subject and the State Government is well within its right to rename its districts. "As per the procedure, the State Government had sought a No Objection Certificate from the Centre. But the Centre rejected the proposal. Since land records are the state's subject, the Cabinet decided to go ahead with the earlier decision of renaming the district," Shivakumar said.

In July 2024, the State Government sent a proposal to rename Ramanagar district to the Union Home Ministry. But the Centre has not agreed to the proposal without citing any reasons.

When ETV Bharat reported about the Centre's decision last month, Shivakumar, who mooted the proposal to rename his home district as Bengaluru Dakshina, had accused Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy of impressing upon the Centre to reject the proposal. He had also owed to change the name. "We also know how to do politics and get the name of the Ramanagara district changed. We will do it," he had said.

Ever since Shivakumar mooted the proposal in 2023, it has become a bone of contention between him and Kumaraswamy. The Union Minister, who carved out Ramanagara district from the erstwhile Bengaluru Rural district in 2007 when he was the Chief Minister, has been opposing the proposal. Saying that he would not allow the name change as long as he is alive, Kumaraswamy had even threatened to go on a fast unto death.