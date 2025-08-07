ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Legislation Granting Devadasi Children Right to Identify Fathers, Claim Property

Bengaluru: The kids of Devadasis in Karnataka will soon be empowered with the right to property and right to identify their fathers as the state government is all set to table a comprehensive bill in this regard in the Monsoon Session of the state legislature starting August 11.

The cabinet meeting held here on Thursday approved the Karnataka Devadasi (Prevention, Prohibition and Rehabilitation) Bill 2025 among 17 other bills.

"The bill aims to conscientise society about the practice of dedicating women as devadasis, liberate oppressed devadasi women from all forms of exploitation, their children from social taboos through empowerment," said HK Patil, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, after the cabinet meeting.

The minister said the girls from deprived communities, who are dedicated to God under the Devdasi system, live in 15 districts of the state.

Among others, the bill primarily aims at doing away with the need for the father's name in application forms and official documents for children of devadasis.

"No child born to a devadasi shall be discriminated against on the basis that the father is unknown. The State shall ensure that no child is compelled to declare the name of their father when applying for key public goods such as education, health and identity cards, such as licenses, passport, ration cards etc," the bill states.