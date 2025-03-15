ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Amendment To KTPP Act For 4% Quota For Muslim Contractors In Tenders

Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its nod for amending the KTPP Act aimed at providing 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 8:28 AM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its nod for amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act aimed at providing 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors, official sources said.

The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide 'B' khatas to all unauthorised rural properties, similar to the exercise being carried out in urban areas.

The bill is expected to cover some 90 lakh rural properties that do not have khatas.

According to the sources, the Cabinet discussed a proposal to give 4.24 acres of land belonging to the Agriculture Department in Hebbal for the International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB) on a rent-free basis for two years.

Discussions were also held on approving financial assistance of Rs 96.77 crore for reconstruction and replacement of equipment at Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre after the January fire incident.

The Cabinet discussed measures to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the sources said.

It was decided to constitute an expert committee to suggest measures to revamp the KPSC and to set up a search committee to appoint KPSC members, they said.

TAGGED:

QUOTA FOR MUSLIM CONTRACTORSSIDDARAMAIAHKARNATAKA

