ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Cabinet Approves Amendment To KTPP Act For 4% Quota For Muslim Contractors In Tenders

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday gave its nod for amending the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement (KTPP) Act aimed at providing 4 per cent reservation in tenders to Muslim contractors, official sources said.

The Cabinet also approved the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to provide 'B' khatas to all unauthorised rural properties, similar to the exercise being carried out in urban areas.

The bill is expected to cover some 90 lakh rural properties that do not have khatas.

According to the sources, the Cabinet discussed a proposal to give 4.24 acres of land belonging to the Agriculture Department in Hebbal for the International Flower Auction Bangalore (IFAB) on a rent-free basis for two years.