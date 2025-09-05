Karnataka Cabinet Accepts Desai Commission Report Giving 'Clean Chit' To Siddaramaiah In Muda Case

Justice P N Desai Commission submitted its report to the chief secretary on July 31.
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has accepted the Justice P N Desai Commission's report that gave clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) case.
Briefing media after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil said the Commission found no illegality in the allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah and his family. The Cabinet accepted the report and its recommendations, he added.
The Commission headed by the former Judge of the Karnataka High Court P N Desai submitted its report to the government on July 31.
In the case, Siddaramaiah's wife was accused of illegally receiving 14 plots in a posh locality in Mysuru in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land in Kesare village, 12kms away from the city, which she claimed Muda utilised the land without acquisition. Siddaramaiah was named in the case for allegedly facilitating the allotment using his influence.
The commission, which submitted its report to the government on July 31, held that there were no definite rules that govern compensation to be given to persons whose lands are utilised by Muda without due acquisition. Therefore allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife in exchange of her land cannot be termed as illegal or unlawful.
The commission said that giving the same extent of land or alternative plot in developed layouts for lands utilised without acquisition has been the practice followed by Muda. "Allotment of sites is one of the modes adopted by Muda to give quietus to the dispute. In the absence of any statutory rule or law or regulation, such a procedure of method cannot be stated as either illegal or unlawful," the report said.
For the unversed, Justice Desai Commission is the second probe, where Siddaramaiah got clean chit in the Muda case. Earlier, the Lokayukta police, who probed the case following an order by the session court, exonerated Siddaramaiah and his wife due to 'lack of evidence to prove their guilt'.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also entered the case and issued notices to Parvathi and Byrathi Suresh, urban development minister, under whom Muda functions to question them in the case. But the Karnataka High Court quashed the ED notice which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.
