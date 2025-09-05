Karnataka Cabinet Accepts Desai Commission Report Giving 'Clean Chit' To Siddaramaiah In Muda Case

ETV Bharat / state

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has accepted the Justice P N Desai Commission's report that gave clean chit to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) case.

Briefing media after the cabinet meeting on Thursday, law and parliamentary affairs minister H K Patil said the Commission found no illegality in the allotment of sites to Siddaramaiah and his family. The Cabinet accepted the report and its recommendations, he added.

The Commission headed by the former Judge of the Karnataka High Court P N Desai submitted its report to the government on July 31.

In the case, Siddaramaiah's wife was accused of illegally receiving 14 plots in a posh locality in Mysuru in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land in Kesare village, 12kms away from the city, which she claimed Muda utilised the land without acquisition. Siddaramaiah was named in the case for allegedly facilitating the allotment using his influence.