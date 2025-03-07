Karnataka Budget: 'Central Funds To State Suffered Severe Decline,' Says CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the Central funds to the state suffered a severe decline after the implementation of the 15th Finance Commission devolution formula. He was presenting his 16th Budget in the Karnataka Assembly today.
Following are the important highlights from his budget speech:
- Along with guarantees, we have focused on welfare programmes for the upliftment of various communities
- Karnataka government is giving importance to health and education.
- Students are getting quality education and nutritious food
- Various ambitious projects launched under 'Brand Bengaluru' to improve infrastructure and traffic of state capital.
- Rs 233 crore transferred for each assembly constituency in Karnataka to implement guarantees.
- Karnataka is one of the fastest growing states in India, contributing 8.4 per cent to the national GDP.
- Karnataka launched a new Industrial Policy for 2025-30 to achieve 12 per cent industrial growth and 20 lakh job creation.
- A new scheme called the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme is being launched with Rs 8,000 cr.
- A budget of Rs 51,034 crore has been allocated for guarantee schemes in the current fiscal year.
- Assistance of Rs 428 crore will be given to 50,000 farmers under Farm Mechanization Scheme in 2025-26