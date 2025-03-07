Karnataka Budget 2025: More Schools, Colleges, and Start-up Aid for Minority Communities

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented the Karnataka Budget 2025 on Friday, March 7. This marks his 16th budget presentation, setting a new record. The budget outlay for this year stands at Rs 4 lakh crore, an increase from last year’s Rs 3.71 lakh crore. The budget focuses on welfare schemes, infrastructure, and industrial growth, aiming to balance economic development with social security measures.

During the budget presentation, CM Siddaramaiah recited lines from a poem by the late Kannada writer K.S. Nisar Ahmad, emphasizing inclusivity and social justice.

In a significant move for minority education, 250 Maulana Azad Model English Medium Schools will be developed on the lines of Karnataka Public Schools. The total cost for this initiative is Rs 500 crore, with an initial allocation of Rs 100 crore for this year. Additionally, 100 Urdu medium schools with the highest student enrollment will be upgraded into Maulana Azad Public Schools with an allocation of Rs 100 crore for the current year, out of a total Rs 400 crore planned for the initiative.

KSOU Centre At Haj Bhavan

To enhance higher education access, the state will introduce the commerce stream in 62 Morarji Desai Residential Schools for minorities. A regional center of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) will be established at Haj Bhavan, providing degree and postgraduate courses for minority students.

The government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore under the 'Chief Minister’s Minority Colony Development Programme' for infrastructure improvements in minority-dominated areas. Furthermore, the budget sets aside Rs 150 crore for the repair and renovation of Waqf properties, including infrastructure development and the protection of Muslim burial grounds.

To support minority youth in entrepreneurship, the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation will launch initiatives to promote start-ups. Career guidance and training programs for competitive exams will also be introduced in minority post-matric hostels.

In a bid to ensure greater educational opportunities, the government will provide smart boards, computers, and other facilities in madrasas to help students prepare for SSLC examinations through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Self-defense training will also be offered to 25,000 girl students studying in 169 residential schools and colleges run by the Directorate of Minorities.

Financial and Social Support Measures

The government will increase the honorarium for religious leaders from various communities. Jain priests, Chief Grantis of Sikhs, and Pesh-Imams of mosques will now receive Rs 6,000 per month, while Assistant Grantis and Muezzins will get Rs 5,000 per month.

To promote simple mass marriages among economically weaker sections, Rs 50,000 will be provided per couple through NGOs organizing such events. Additionally, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for the development of the Christian community, while Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the comprehensive development of Jain, Buddhist, and Sikh communities.

The budget also includes Rs 2 crore for upgrading infrastructure in Gurudwaras across the state. A Buddhist Study Academy will be established in Bengaluru, and the 100-year-old Mahabodhi Study Centre library will be digitalized and upgraded at a cost of Rs 1 crore. A new Sannati Development Authority will be set up to promote the ancient Buddhist center in Kalaburgi district.

Infrastructure and Employment Initiatives

The government plans to construct 15 new women’s colleges on Waqf institution lands in 2024-25, with an additional 16 colleges to be established in 2025-26. ITI colleges in areas with a high minority population will also be upgraded to include additional classes to enhance employment opportunities.

To support professional education for minority students, the government will reimburse 50% of the fees for admissions secured through the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for professional courses, up to a maximum of Rs 5 lakh per student. Additionally, the National Foreign Student Scholarship for minority students will be increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

A new PU college with hostel facilities for minority girls will be established in Ullal. Multi-purpose halls will also be constructed across the state for cultural and social activities of minority communities, with costs ranging from Rs 50 lakh at the hobli and taluk levels to Rs 1 crore at district headquarters and city corporation areas.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced a 4% reservation for Muslims under the newly created Category-II B in public works contracts. This applies to procurement of goods and services across government departments, corporations, and institutions, alongside existing quotas for SC, ST, Category-I, and Category-II A suppliers. The policy covers contracts up to ₹1 crore.

The Karnataka Budget 2025 underscores the government’s commitment to inclusive development, with significant investments in minority welfare, education, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship.