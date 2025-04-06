ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Boy Tied To Tree, Beaten On Suspicion Of Theft, FIR Filed Against Nine

Davanagere: A minor boy was allegedly tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up with drip pipes by some people on suspicion of theft in Karnataka's Davanagere district. A case was registered against nine people in this connection and one of the accused has been taken into custody for questioning, police said on Sunday.

A disturbing video of the incident, which took place on April 4, has also gone viral of social media. Both the victim and accused belong to Hakki-Pikki community that make a living by selling herbs.

The incident took place on April 4 at Asthapanahalli near Nallur in Channagiri taluk. The victim's grandfather lodged a complaint at Channagiri police station alleging that the boy was tied to an areca tree and then assaulted by a group of people for theft. He also alleged that red ants were left on the minor boy's private parts.