Karnataka Boy Tied To Tree, Beaten On Suspicion Of Theft, FIR Filed Against Nine

Davanagere: A minor boy was allegedly tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up with drip pipes by some people on suspicion of theft in Karnataka's Davanagere district. A case was registered against nine people in this connection and one of the accused has been taken into custody for questioning, police said on Sunday.
A disturbing video of the incident, which took place on April 4, has also gone viral of social media. Both the victim and accused belong to Hakki-Pikki community that make a living by selling herbs.
The incident took place on April 4 at Asthapanahalli near Nallur in Channagiri taluk. The victim's grandfather lodged a complaint at Channagiri police station alleging that the boy was tied to an areca tree and then assaulted by a group of people for theft. He also alleged that red ants were left on the minor boy's private parts.
Another boy who helped the victim was also allegedly assaulted by the same group.
An officer of Channagiri police station said, "Based on the complaint filed by the victim's grandfather, an FIR has been registered against nine accused, identified as Subhash (23), Lucky (21), Darshan (22), Parashu (25), Shivadarshan (23), Harish (25), Patti Raju (20), Bhuni (18) and Sudhan alias Madhusudhan (32). One person has been taken into custody and is currently being questioned. A search is underway to trace the rest."
