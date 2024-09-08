10-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By KSRTC Bus In Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka): A KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) bus ran over a boy standing on the side of the road in Karnataka's Belagavi in the Athani city, killing the child on the spot. The horrific incident was caught on CCTV. In the video, the boys, who had come for computer learning class, could be seen crossing the road when the fatal mishap took place.

At that time, about eight students had gone to urinate with their classmates. One of them died on the spot after the bus ran over him, while other students narrowly escaped from the accident. The deceased boy has been identified as student Srujan Banderagar (10).

The tragedy took place when, as usual, the boys who had come for computer learning class had gone to urinate on the roadside. The local people immediately informed the police. The scene of the incident was captured on the CCTV camera.

Locals expressed outrage that the KSRTC bus which was going to Karwar via Athani was moving very fast. And the negligence of the driver was the cause of the accident. The Athani station police visited the spot and conducted an investigation. The police have arrested the bus driver and have taken further action. A case has been registered at the Athani Police Station.