Karnataka’s Historic Book Fair At Vidhana Soudha Draws Huge Response, To Become An Annual Event

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Legislature hosted its first-ever book fair on the premises of the iconic Vidhana Soudha, drawing thousands of literature enthusiasts, students, and government employees. The four-day event, running from February 28 to March 3, has been hailed as a resounding success, with visitors flocking to the 151 book stalls showcasing an extensive collection of literature, history, and academic materials.

The brainchild of Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader Fareed, the fair provided free public entry through the four gates of Vidhana Soudha, ensuring accessibility to all. A significant portion of the collection, nearly 80%, was dedicated to Kannada literature, with the remainder featuring English and other regional language books. Several well-known Bengaluru publishers, including Sahitya Bhandara, Ankita Pustaka, and Navakarnataka, set up stalls, offering a diverse range of books.

Cultural and literary events enriched the fair’s atmosphere, with daily poetry readings, book launches, and panel discussions engaging both authors and readers. A highlight of the festival was the musical evening led by renowned composer and actor Sadhu Kokila on March 2. “It’s a wonderful initiative by the government to promote reading and literature,” remarked Suresh Kumar, a visitor at the fair. “I found books here that are rarely available elsewhere.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event on Thursday, accompanied by distinguished literary figures, including Jnanpith awardee Dr. Chandrashekhar Kambar, writer Damodar Mauju, Deputy Speaker Basavaraj Horatti, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Speaking at the inauguration, Siddaramaiah emphasized the importance of reading, stating, “Books enrich our knowledge and make us more humane. Everyone should cultivate the habit of reading and build personal libraries at home.” He further announced that the book fair would now be an annual event at Vidhana Soudha.

Adding to the fair’s significance, MLAs were permitted to purchase books worth up to Rs. 2 lakhs under the Local Area Development Scheme, allowing them to donate books to government schools and colleges in their constituencies. “This initiative will enhance libraries in rural schools, ensuring students have access to quality reading material,” said a government official attending the event.

While the event was widely appreciated, some logistical issues were noted, including a lack of proper tables for book displays, forcing some publishers to arrange books on plastic chairs. Visitors also expressed disappointment at being denied entry on the final day due to an ongoing legislative session.

Despite minor setbacks, the overwhelming response to the book fair has sparked discussions about expanding the initiative. Speaker Khader hinted at the possibility of organizing a similar fair at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha before the winter session. “As long as I am the Speaker, this tradition will continue,” he assured.

With its remarkable success, Karnataka’s first book fair at Vidhana Soudha has set a precedent for literary and cultural engagement, reinforcing the state's commitment to promoting literature and reading habits among its citizens.