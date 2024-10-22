ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka BJP Moves EC, Seeks Cong Bellary MP's Disqualification Over 'Under-Reporting' Poll Expense

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday approached the Election Commission with a demand to disqualify Congress Bellary MP E Tukaram, alleging illegal money was used to influence voters in his constituency during the Lok Sabha polls, and he did not show the actual expenditure incurred in the election.

In a separate memorandum to the poll panel, the Karnataka BJP delegation, led by its president Vijayendra Yediyurappa, also demanded action against the Congress government in the state, alleging it violated the Model Code of Conduct by giving "full page advertisements" to influence voters ahead of assembly bypolls on three seats.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Yediyurappa said the BJP delegation demanded the election commission that Tukaram be disqualified as "money siphoned off from the Karnataka Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Limited" was used to influence voters in his constituency during the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year.

He claimed that Rs 187 crore was siphoned off from the KVSTDC Limited and used by the Congress during the Lok Sabha elections in the state and elsewhere. "This has been exposed," he told reporters, referring to the findings of an Enforcement Directorate probe into the case.