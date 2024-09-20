ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka BJP MLA Munirathna Arrested After Exit From Jail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

BJP MLA Munirathna was sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail on charges of issuing threat and using casteist slurs. He got conditional bail yesterday and had just stepped out of the jail this morning, when he was again arrested in connection with a rape and blackmailing case.

BJP MLA Munirathna (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ramanagara (Karnataka): BJP's Rajarajeshwarinagar MLA Munirathna was arrested on charges of rape, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, as soon as he came out of the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail this morning.

He had earlier been arrested on several charges, including issuing a life threat to a BBMP contractor and using casteist slurs. A special court for people's representatives granted him conditional bail on Thursday. However, he was arrested near the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail this morning on the basis of a complaint filed by a 40-year-old woman at Kaggalipura police station.

Along with Munirathna, six others have also been booked in the case.

The woman said in her complaint that Munirathna had allegedly raped and blackmailed her during 2020 to 2022 in the Kaggalipura police station area. Based on which, an FIR was registered against Munirathna at Kaggalipura police station of Ramnagar district.

In her complaint, woman said, "Munirathna raped me after calling me to a godown. He had sexually assaulted me multiple times and even captured the act with his mobile phone."

Ramanagara SP Karthik Reddy said, the complainant was taken to the spot and an inspection was conducted in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway, Reddy added.

