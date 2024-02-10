Karnataka: BJP Leader Eshwarappa Booked for His "Shoot and Kill Law" Statement

Davangere (Karnataka): An FIR was filed against BJP Leader KS Eshwarappa who allegedly said that the law should be implemented to kill people like DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni as they are "Jinnah's descendants who talk about the partition of the country". A case has been filed in this regard in the Barangay police station of the Davangere city.

"DK Suresh and Vinay Kulkarni are traitors. Jinnah's descendants talk about the partition of the country. Those who divide the country should not be left alone. They should be shot and killed. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring the law in this regard," Eshwarappa had said during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka BJP president and office-bearers in Davangere district.

The statement drew outrage with many Congress leaders including ministers Priyank Kharge, and Ramalinga Reddy coming out against Eshwarappa. HK Patil had warned him to apologize within 24 hours. Home Minister G Parameshwar also confirmed that an FIR has been registered. Hanumanta, a resident of Nijalingappa layout, Davangere has filed a complaint at the police station demanding that legal action be taken against him for making inflammatory speech to create unrest in the society and to worsen law and order.

An FIR under IPC section 505 (1) C, 505 (2), 506 R has been registered against Eshwarappa. Amid the chain of heated arguments between the BJP and Congress over Karnataka Minister DK Suresh's remark of a'separate nation' over Centre's release of funds to southern states, the Congress MP maintained his stance, accusing the BJP of unfair treatment towards Karnataka.

Congress MP DK Suresh earlier stoked a controversy by claiming that the southern states of the country will raise a demand for a separate country if the Centre 'continues the trend' of not releasing funds for them.

"The Centre is not properly giving the right share of GST and direct taxes to South Indian states. The South Indian states are facing injustice. The money collected from southern states is being given to North Indian states. If this continues, we will be forced to demand a separate country," the Congress leader said.