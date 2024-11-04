ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: BJP Holds Statewide Protests, Accuses Congress of Appeasement Over Waqf Land Issue

Bengaluru: The BJP organised large-scale protests across Karnataka, accusing the Congress-led government of favouring minority communities in the ongoing Waqf land controversy in Vijayapura.

The dispute began when farmers received eviction notices following a Waqf Adalat held by Karnataka Minister for Waqf, Zameer Ahmed Khan, sparking widespread criticism and protests.

During a protest here, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan demanded that the Congress government remove Waqf land entries in land records (RTC) and reverse the 1974 Gazette notification regarding these properties.

He accused the Congress of engaging in appeasement politics to divert attention from alleged corruption, misgovernance, and lack of development. Narayan also echoed former Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai's demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Anwar Manippady report on Waqf irregularities.