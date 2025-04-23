ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka BJP Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Says 'Terror Act Intended To Instill Fear Based On Religious Divisions'

Bengaluru: In the wake of the dastardly terror attack in south Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed the lives of 26 persons and left several others injured, BJP leaders in Karnataka have strongly condemned the violence, emphasising the 'need for national unity and religious harmony during these turbulent times'.

Addressing a presser at the BJP state headquarters 'Jagannath Bhawan', former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan denounced the barbaric incident and described it as "a terror act intended to instill fear based on religious divisions".

"We strongly condemn this heinous act of terrorism. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace," said Narayan.

Speaking on the possible ramifications of the attack, Narayan expressed concerns over persistent efforts to destabilise the country's unity and integrity. Pointing fingers at neighbouring Pakistan, he attributed the attack to cross-border extremism.

"Pakistan has failed to govern its own country. With poverty, economic struggles and social issues, they resort to exporting terrorism," he said. "This is an attempt to disturb peace, but India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a fitting response."

The senior MLA further claimed that the Union government has already dismantled several terrorist training camps operating across the border.