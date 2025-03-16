ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka's Biggest Drug Haul, Mangaluru Police Arrest Two South African Nationals, Seize MDMA Worth Rs 75 Cr

Mangaluru Police arrested Bamba Fant (31) and Abigail Adonis (30) and seized four mobile phones, passports and Rs 18,000 in cash.

Mangaluru Police drug bust (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 3:40 PM IST

Mangaluru: In a biggest-ever drug haul in Karnataka, Mangaluru Police arrested two South African women and seized 37.875 kg of MDMA, worth Rs 75 crore in Bengaluru.

Addressing a press conference, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that the operation stemmed from an arrest six months ago. In September, police apprehended one Haider Ali in Pumpwell in Mangaluru, and confiscated 15 grams of MDMA from him.

Subsequent investigations led authorities to a Nigerian national, Peter, who was arrested in Bengaluru with MDMA worth Rs 6 crore. Further investigations pointed to an international drug network with links to traffickers using air routes between Delhi and Bengaluru, he said.

Accused Abigail Adonis (30) (ETV Bharat)

Acting on a tip off, the Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police arrested two South African nationals, identified as Bamba Fant (31) and Abigail Adonis (30), upon their arrival in Bengaluru on March 14. The suspects were taken into custody in Neeladri Nagar, Electronic City in Bengaluru, the police commissioner said.

Accused Bamba Fant (31) (ETV Bharat)

MDMA was found concealed in their trolley bags. Along with the MDMA, police seized four mobile phones, passports and Rs 18,000 in cash.

Police said that the accused were allegedly transporting drugs to Nigerian peddlers operating in Bengaluru and other regions. Also, they are suspected of using forged passports and visas for travel.

Investigation is underway to trace the larger network behind the illicit drug trade, officials added.

