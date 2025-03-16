ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka's Biggest Drug Haul, Mangaluru Police Arrest Two South African Nationals, Seize MDMA Worth Rs 75 Cr

Mangaluru: In a biggest-ever drug haul in Karnataka, Mangaluru Police arrested two South African women and seized 37.875 kg of MDMA, worth Rs 75 crore in Bengaluru.

Addressing a press conference, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that the operation stemmed from an arrest six months ago. In September, police apprehended one Haider Ali in Pumpwell in Mangaluru, and confiscated 15 grams of MDMA from him.

Subsequent investigations led authorities to a Nigerian national, Peter, who was arrested in Bengaluru with MDMA worth Rs 6 crore. Further investigations pointed to an international drug network with links to traffickers using air routes between Delhi and Bengaluru, he said.