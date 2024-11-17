Father Beats Teen Son To Death Over Smartphone Usage In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A man allegedly beat his teenage son to death after a heated argument over repairing the 14-year-old's mobile phone in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

Ravikumar, a resident of Yalachenahalli, beat his son Tejas with a cricket bat, held him by his neck and then banged his head on the wall several times before the teenager lost consciousness on Friday (September 15, 2024). They took him to a local hospital several hours later as the teen writhed in pain and discomfort. He was declared dead by the doctors at the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh B Jagalasar said there was a lot of dissatisfaction and clashes between the teenager and his parents over excessive use of mobile phones. Tejas's parents were not at peace with him over not being regular to school and going around with a 'bad group of friends', the DCP said.

"What triggered the assault was about the issue with the mobile phone. Since his phone was not working, he had been requesting his parents to get it repaired. They did not agree and it led to an altercation and eventually, the man beat his son to death," the officer said.

After the assault, Tejas struggled with pain and discomfort from 8 am to 3 pm, however, his parents were reluctant to take him to a doctor as they thought he was faking it, the DCP said. Later they realised their son was in a serious condition and took him to a hospital where he was declared dead.

The DCP said that multiple injuries were found on the back of the child and head and "it wasn't a simple case". "The father, after the arrest, was found to be in an inebriated state. The parents wanted to secretly cremate the child but the locals alerted the police, leading to the father's arrest," he said, adding a probe was on.

The father was a carpenter by profession and his wife, the boy's mom was reportedly at home when the assault took place.