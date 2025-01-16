Karnataka Woman 'Stripped Half-Naked, Assaulted' In Public View; Three Neighbours Arrested

Belagavi: A woman was allegedly assaulted in full public view after being stripped half-naked, at Waddarwadi under Malamaruti police limits in Belagavi, Karnataka.

Following a complaint, police arrested her three neighbours in connection with the bizarre incident which took place on Wednesday.

The victim alleged in the complaint that Indira Hadakar, Huvappa Hadakar, and Manikath Hadakar, all neighbours, repeatedly abused and assaulted her and her mother over a dispute.

Speaking to media, the woman alleged, “I have been living with my mother in Waddarwadi after facing harassment at my husband’s house in Maharashtra. Here, the Hadakar family has been repeatedly harassing us to vacate our house."

The victim claimed that she had earlier filed a police complaint following assault on her mother but when police didn't take any action, the accused continued their torture. "Before this, I had gone to the police station to file a complaint when my mother was assaulted. But the police didn't pay any heed. As no action was taken, the Hadakar family again attacked us. They threatened us to withdraw the police complaint," alleged the victim.

"Even when someone comes to our house, the Hadakar family insults me saying I am involved in illicit relationships. I told them to file a complaint if they have any doubt," she said, accusing one Huvappa Hadakar of even pulling her mother’s saree during the altercation.

Following outrage by locals, MLA Asif Seth, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, and DCP Rohan Jagadish visited the victim’s residence for an inspection. The family members shared their grievances and demanded justice.

Addressing the media, Police Commissioner Marbaniang confirmed that a case was registered, and three accused have been arrested. “There was an altercation between the complainant and her neighbours over a dispute. I have instructed the DCP to file a detailed report in this connection. We will also investigate the allegations of police inaction and pressure on the victim to withdraw the complaint,” he stated.