Karnataka: BBMP To Become Greater Bengaluru From May 15

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will cease to exist from May 15. The Karnataka Cabinet, which met here on Friday, decided to notify the BBMP area as Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA) from May 15, paving the way for the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Act, which was passed in the budget session last month.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that notifying the Greater Bengaluru Area is a prerequisite for implementation of the GBG Act that seeks to divide the GBA between upto seven smaller corporations for the better administration of the ever growing I-T city.

The BBMP came into existence in 2007 by including 8 urban local bodies and 111 villages around the city. The then Government had argued that a bigger and single administrative body will help take up planned and coordinated development works within the city and also in the newly added areas.

The cabinet also decided to increase the retirement age of super specialist doctors at government hospitals to 65 years from the existing 60. The move comes in the wake of the unavailability of specialist doctors to serve in government hospitals.