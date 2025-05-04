'You Collect Taxes, You Must Clear Trash': Lokayukta Pulls Up Bengaluru Civic Officials Over Garbage Crisis

Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil has pulled up the officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for lack of 'proper management' of garbage collection and disposal across the capital city of the state. The Lokayukta reminded the BBMP officials of their responsibility to ensure systematic waste management since they have been collecting user fees from households for this purpose.

“When you're collecting separate taxes from every household towards disposal of garbage, then you are duty-bound to collect and dispose of the waste in a systematic way,” Justice Patil told the officials, making it clear that civic inaction would not be tolerated. The observation was made at a recent hearing.

The Lokayukta initiated suo motu cases to probe the state of waste disposal in different BBMP zones like East, South, RR Nagar, and Dasarahalli. The move comes nearly a month after BBMP began collecting user fees for waste management. Justice Patil reviewed the functioning of the system and questioned zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, and other officials about recurring lapses and the reappearance of garbage black spots in several parts of the city.

To assess the situation on the ground, the Lokayukta deployed his officers to conduct city-wide inspections. They gathered photographs and firsthand evidence showing that garbage was lying uncollected in many areas. The officers' report was submitted to the BBMP and it allegedly revealed a pattern of negligence.

Handing over the report during the hearing, Justice Patil expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs and instructed officials to take immediate corrective action. “Wake up from your slumber and act in earnest to resolve the issue. All of you must change your working style henceforth,” he said.

During the hearing, Ramamani V.K., Chief Operating Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited, acknowledged the issues and said that the agency was working to improve the system. He informed the Lokayukta that more engineers were being hired and fresh tenders had been issued to procure waste compactor vehicles additionally. The agency requested four months to streamline operations.

However, Justice Patil was not satisfied with the explanation. He reiterated that ineffective garbage disposal was leading to the re-emergence of black spots throughout the city. He warned that this not only posed health risks to residents but also damaged Bengaluru’s reputation. “You all have to chalk out better plans to effectively dispose of the garbage in a systematic way,” he said.

To strengthen monitoring, the Lokayukta recommended installing SIM-based CCTV cameras around known black spots. He also directed civic officials to eliminate such areas before a round of surprise inspections that are scheduled in the coming days.

The Lokayukta’s intervention highlighted the growing public concern over waste management in Bengaluru and put pressure on BBMP to take visible and lasting steps to resolve the ongoing garbage crisis.