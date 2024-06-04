Bangalore North Lok Sabha Constituency Results 2024: BJP's Karandlaje Wins By Over 2.59 Lakh Votes

Bangalore North (Karnataka) BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje won the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency defeating Congress candidate M V Rajeev Gowda by a margin of 259476 votes.

While Karandjale polled 986049 votes, Rajeev Gowda stood sedond. The Congress nominee polled 726573 votes. Sitting MP D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who won from the seat in 2014 and 2019 elections has made way for Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State, and sitting MP since 2014 from Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency.

Karandlaje began her political career in 1996 from Udupi, as the General Secretary of Udupi District BJP Mahila Morcha and later as the State Secretary and General Secretary of Mahila Morcha. Year 2014 was a milestone in her political journey, as she won from Udupi and Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituency with a margin of 1.81 Lakh Votes. The victory catapulted her to national politics.

Congress’ Rajeev Gowda, on the other hand, is an ex- Rajya Sabha MP, Reserve Bank of India central board member and IIM-B professor. The Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency comprises the Assembly constituencies of K R Puram, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthpur, Mahalakshmi Layout, Dasarahalli, Pulakeshi Nagar, Malleswaram and Hebbal.

The total number of registered voters in this constituency in 2024 polls was 3214496, and the seat saw a voting turnout of 54.45% (1750372 total count of votes), according to the Election Commission’s data. The seat went to polls in phase 2 on April 26, 2024.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, D.V. Sadananda Gowda of BJP won from Bangalore North, getting 824,500 votes, comprising 52.87% of the total number of votes polled. He defeated Krishna Byregowda by a margin of 1,47,518 votes. Sadananda Gowda had won from this seat in 2014 as well, polling 718,326 votes (52.95%) and defeating C. Narayana Swamy of Congress by a margin of 2,29,764 votes.