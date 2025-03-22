ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Bandh Today Over Language Row; State-Owned Public Transport To Remain Functional

View of an area with shops closed during statewide bandh ,in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, March 22, 2025. A 12-hour statewide bandh called by the pro-Kannada groups to protest the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi last month for not knowing Marathi began in Karnataka on Saturday morning amid tight security. ( PTI )

Bengaluru: An umbrella organisation representing various Pro-Kannada groups, 'Kannada Okkuta,' has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm in Karnataka today.

The shutdown is in protest against the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi city last month for not knowing Marathi. The groups took to the streets staging protests and they appealed to the shopkeepers to cooperate and extend their support for the cause as several parts of the state showed lacklustre responses against the bandh by opening the shops as usual.

Some organisations and unions have either chosen to stay away from the bandh or have decided to offer only moral support. In the mining land of the Ballari district of the state, residents have chosen to stay away from the bandh by opening shops, buses and autos plying as usual.

The activists gathered at the Mysore Bank circle in Bengaluru and raised slogans holding placards. Also, some staged a demonstration at the BMTC and KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in the state capital.

Some pro-Kannada activists staged a sit-in protest by blocking buses at the suburban bus stand in Mysuru. They appealed to the bus drivers and conductors to support the call for Bandh. As their agitation intensified, police took them under preventive custody.

The KSRTC buses were plying as usual but there was restricted movement of buses from Maharashtra to the border town, Belagavi in north Karnataka, which was at the centre of the linguistic row.

Besides the attack on a bus conductor for not speaking in Marathi, another incident took place in Kinaye village in Belagavi where Panchayat officials were abused for not speaking in Marathi.

As Belagavi town just at the border of Maharashtra has a substantial Marathi population therefore the border row flares up from time to time.