Karnataka Bandh Today Over Language Row; State-Owned Public Transport To Remain Functional

Bengaluru: An umbrella organisation representing various Pro-Kannada groups, 'Kannada Okkuta,' has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm in Karnataka today.
The shutdown is in protest against the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi city last month for not knowing Marathi. The groups took to the streets staging protests and they appealed to the shopkeepers to cooperate and extend their support for the cause as several parts of the state showed lacklustre responses against the bandh by opening the shops as usual.
Some organisations and unions have either chosen to stay away from the bandh or have decided to offer only moral support. In the mining land of the Ballari district of the state, residents have chosen to stay away from the bandh by opening shops, buses and autos plying as usual.
The activists gathered at the Mysore Bank circle in Bengaluru and raised slogans holding placards. Also, some staged a demonstration at the BMTC and KSRTC bus stand at Majestic in the state capital.
Some pro-Kannada activists staged a sit-in protest by blocking buses at the suburban bus stand in Mysuru. They appealed to the bus drivers and conductors to support the call for Bandh. As their agitation intensified, police took them under preventive custody.
The KSRTC buses were plying as usual but there was restricted movement of buses from Maharashtra to the border town, Belagavi in north Karnataka, which was at the centre of the linguistic row.
Besides the attack on a bus conductor for not speaking in Marathi, another incident took place in Kinaye village in Belagavi where Panchayat officials were abused for not speaking in Marathi.
As Belagavi town just at the border of Maharashtra has a substantial Marathi population therefore the border row flares up from time to time.
Security forces have been deployed in various parts of the state as a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incident. According to officials, police in various districts have deployed home guards along with the City Armed Reserve unit as a precautionary measure to ensure that the bandh is observed peacefully without causing inconvenience to the public.
Legal action will be taken against those found coercing people into taking part in the bandh warned Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda.
He added that 60 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, 1,200 home guards and the entire civil and traffic police force have been deployed in Bengaluru City as a precautionary measure.
Talking to the reporters here on Friday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged people to maintain peace and abide by the law. He said, "We will protect the interests of the state. Everyone should maintain peace and follow the law. However, I feel there is no need for a bandh."
No holidays have been declared for schools and colleges. Earlier on February 28, 'Kannada Okkuta', announced the statewide bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on March 22.
A senior transport department official said that the State-owned public road transport corporations such as Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will remain functional.
According to sources, some autorickshaws, cabs and private drivers' unions, associations have extended support to the shutdown, while hotel associations, malls, bars and restaurants have only offered moral support. Meanwhile, emergency services like pharmacies, hospitals, ambulance services, petrol pumps and metro services will remain operational amid the bandh.