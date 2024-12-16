ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Assembly Witnesses Chaotic Scenes Over Bribe Allegations Against Vijayendra

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly turned into a battleground on Monday over allegations of a Rs 150 crore bribe, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his cabinet colleagues taking on BJP state president BY Vijayendra following claims made by former Minority Commission chairman Anwar Manippadi. As tensions flared, discussions on key issues, including the development of North Karnataka, took a back seat.

BJP accused of threatening Manippadi

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar raised questions about BJP's role in Anwar Manippadi’s recent U-turn on the allegations. "Manippadi publicly claimed that he was offered Rs 150 crore and this statement is on record. It wasn’t Congress that posted this video," Parameshwar clarified.

Responding to claims that Congress lured Manippadi, he said, "The BJP may have threatened him and he may have retaliated. Regardless, we are open to investigating all allegations, even if Congress members are accused. No matter whoever is guilty, the truth should come out."

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that BJP's political pressure forced Manippadi to retract his earlier statements. "Videos of his claims are available in the media and on social platforms. He even mentioned writing to the Prime Minister and Home Minister," Shivakumar said.

Highlighting the suspicious timing of Manippadi's retraction, he added, "Instead of providing clarity when in power, he now accuses Congress of making offers. If he wants to deny his statements, let people analyse his recorded voice."

Shivakumar further criticised BJP’s demand for a CBI probe, calling it a tactic to deflect attention. "Let the CBI write to the state government about investigating this case. Until then, this is mere political posturing by the BJP," he stated. He dismissed BJP's accusations of Congress "confusing the issue," saying, "The BJP is creating this confusion, despite video evidence of Manippadi's earlier claims."

CM Siddaramaiah on the other hand challenged the BJP to face investigations. He asserted the government’s readiness to address all issues, including the Waqf property controversy and development challenges in North Karnataka. "The government will respond to any question raised by the Opposition. On Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, we will discuss North Karnataka. We are ready to address the Waqf issue as well," Siddaramaiah said.