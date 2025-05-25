Karnataka Assembly: Suspension Of BJP MLAs Withdrawn Following All-Party Meet

Bengaluru: In a meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader, it was decided to withdraw the suspension order of 18 BJP MLAs. The 18 MLAs, who were suspended from the House in the last session (on March 21, 2025), have finally found respite. The suspension order has been withdrawn after two months.

On Sunday evening, a meeting was held at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Speaker, led by CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, Law Minister H K Patil, Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani, Leader of the Opposition R Ashok and others, and a decision was made to withdraw the suspension order.

On March 21, BJP MLAs staged a protest in the House, raising the issue of the honey trap case. At that time, Speaker UT Khader suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months for showing disrespect to the Speaker's chair. Following this, BJP leaders protested the decision, writing to the Speaker to demand a withdrawal of the suspension order. The BJP also lodged a complaint with the Governor and was prepared to move the court over the matter.

Amid mounting pressure, there was a move to revoke the suspension order during the last Cabinet meeting. Today, after discussions with the government, Speaker Khader exercised his discretion and withdrew the suspension order.

Speaking after the meeting, Speaker Khader said, "The suspension order of the legislators has been withdrawn. An official notification will be issued soon. They are all friends and did not set any conditions. What happened then was unfortunate, but they now realise it was wrong. I trust that they will not repeat such behaviour in the future. I believe this decision will not cast a shadow on the trust I have placed in them."

BJP members Doddanagouda Patil, Dr Ashwathnarayan, Bairati Basavaraj, Dr Shailendra Beldale, Munirathna, Dheeraj Muniraju, BP Harish, Dr. Bharat Shetty, Chandru Lamani, Umanath Kotian, CK Ramamurthy, Yashpal Suvarna, B. Suresh Gowda, Sharanu Salagar, Channabasappa, Basavaraj Mattimad, SR Vishwanath and MR Patil were suspended.

During the suspension period, the MLAs were not allowed to enter the Assembly hall, lobby, or galleries. They were also barred from participating in the meetings of the legislature or the standing committees of the Assembly. No matter could be entered in their name in the list of businesses of the Assembly. Any instructions given by the MLAs during the suspension period were not accepted. They were ineligible to vote in committee elections held during this time and were not entitled to receive any daily allowance.

In the meeting, it was felt that, according to the law, the suspension order cannot be withdrawn in this manner. The opinion was expressed that the Assembly should be convened and a decision taken there, with an official announcement made in the House, as per the rules. However, Opposition Leader R. Ashok objected to this, saying, "We have all gathered under the leadership of the Speaker. What other meeting needs to be held? The decision should be made here. Why have we all gathered, then?" He further added, "Whatever rules are being made now will also apply to you in the future," expressing his displeasure during the meeting.

Then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Was what you did right? Was it right to go to the Speaker and tear the paper?" To this, R. Ashok responded, "Was it right for you to kick the door earlier?" The Chief Minister replied, "I didn’t kick the door; I only pushed the police, that’s all."

''Even when the Congress was in the opposition, dozens of such incidents took place. This is all normal in the House; suspending for six months is not the right course of action,'' R Ashok responded sharply that ''there may be a time when we come to power and suspend for a year''. Later, it was decided in the meeting to withdraw the suspension order as per the rules.

