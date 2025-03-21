Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill To Provide 4% Reservation For Muslims In Public Works

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Assembly, on the last day of the budget session, passed a Bill that seeks to provide 4% reservation for Muslims in public works contracts up to Rs 2 crore amidst strong protest by Opposition alliance BJP-JDS.



Immediately after sending the 18 suspended BJP MLAs out of the Assembly, Speaker UT Khader took up the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (Amendment) Bill even as Opposition BJP and JDS MLAs opposed it. The Bill also seeks to provide 4% reservation for Muslims in procurement of goods and services valued up to Rs 1 crore by the government. When the Bill was taken up for approval of the members, the Opposition alliance led by leader R Ashoka started shouting slogans against the government stating it was the height of appeasement politics. They also threw papers at the Speaker's chair.



Ashoka said that the Bill was against the principles of Constitution which does not allow religion-based reservation. He alleged the Congress Government is causing injustice to Hindus by providing reservation only for Muslims. Notwithstanding the protests, the Bill was passed through a voice vote before the Speaker adjourned the session sine-die.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech for 2025-26 had announced 4% reservation for minorities on the lines of existing reservation for SCs and STs in government works. At present, Karnataka has reservation in civil works contracts for SC/STs (24 per cent) and OBC contractors belonging to Category-1 (4 per cent) and Category-2A (15 per cent). There were demands to add Muslims under Category-2B of the OBCs with a reservation of 4 per cent.

Earlier, the opposition BJP and JD(S) created a ruckus in the House demanding a judicial probe by a sitting High Court judge into the alleged 'honey-trap' attempt involving a minister and other politicians.