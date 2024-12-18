Karnataka Assembly Passes Bill For Change In Universities' Governance Structure

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has passed the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (Amendment) Bill, introducing significant changes to universities' governance structure.

CM to be Chancellor of University

One of the key amendments is replacement of the Governor with the Chief Minister as the Chancellor of university. This move, as per the government, aims to streamline operations, improve decision-making and promote innovation in institutions. The amendment empowers the Chief Minister, as the Chancellor, to appoint Vice-Chancellor from a panel of three names recommended by a search committee. The changes are expected to make the universities more efficient and aligned with the state’s development goals, particularly in rural areas. State Law Minister HK Patil said, "The move aims to enhance universities' creativity and expedite decision-making processes. The amendment aims to ensure that universities are directly linked to administration, rural welfare and development," he said. He further emphasized that the amendment would foster innovation and ensure an university contributes effectively to rural development and job creation. By reducing administrative bottlenecks, the changes are intended to allow the university to function more dynamically and with greater efficiency, Patil said.

Criticism for the bill

However, the bill has not been without controversy. Opposition parties, particularly the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have criticized the move, calling it politically motivated. They argued that removing the Governor as Chancellor undermines the neutrality and autonomy of the university, potentially increasing political interference in academic matters. In protest, BJP legislators staged a walkout during the Assembly session.

Bill sparks debate

The bill has sparked a broader debate about the role of Chief Ministers and Governors in university governance. While supporters view the amendment as a step toward to modernizing and improving university administration, critics fear it could lead to the politicization of academic institutions. As the bill heads to the Legislative Council for further consideration, it continues to generate intense discussions among policymakers, educators, and the public. The outcome of these amendments could have far-reaching implications for higher education governance in Karnataka and beyond.