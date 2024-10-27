ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Assembly Bypolls: Congress Says Will Win All Three Seats; BJP Claims By-Elections Could Shift Political Landscape

CM Siddaramaiah said that the Congress will win all three seats going to bypolls on November 13.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (L) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (R)
Congress leader DK Shivakumar (L) and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (R) (ETV Bharat)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that the Congress party will win all the three seats in the upcoming assembly by-polls in the state.

The by-polls to be held on three assembly constituencies—Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon—are scheduled for November 13. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
Addressing a presser in Bengaluru on Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah expressed strong confidence that the Congress party will win all three constituencies. “We will be victorious in Channapatna, Shiggaon, and Sandur. There is no doubt about it,” he stated.

Have Potential To Shift Political Landscape of Karnataka: BJP
On the other hand, BJP state president and MLA BY Vijayendra emphasized the significance of these by-elections, claiming the saffron party has the “potential to shift the political landscape of Karnataka”.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar criticized the ruling Congress government, accusing it of being involved in various scams and saying that the government's image was declining. He predicted that the BJP would win all three seats.

Surprise Nomination in Shiggaon: The Rebel Story
In an unexpected move, Azeempeer Khadri filed his nomination for the Shiggaon assembly by-election on the last day for submissions. There are concerns that Khadri could affect the chances of Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. However, Congress leader DK Shivakumar assured that Khadri would withdraw his nomination on October 30 and has been promised a suitable position within the party, though he could not disclose specific details due to the Model Code of Conduct.

“There is no rebellion in the Congress party regarding early by-elections. Syed Azeem Peer Khadri will withdraw his nomination paper and everyone will vote for the party together," Shivakumar said.

Tight Contest In Channapatna
The by-election in Channapatna is particularly crucial for both Congress and the NDA. The NDA candidate, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, will face CP Yogeshwar, a four-time MLA and influential figure who switched allegiance from the BJP to Congress in the run-up to the elections.

JDS's Nikhil Kumaraswamy, NDA candidate for Channapatna assembly bypoll files nomination
JDS's Nikhil Kumaraswamy, NDA candidate for Channapatna assembly bypoll files nomination (ETV Bharat)
Candidate OverviewHere are the candidates contesting in each constituency:
CP Yogeshwar files nomination from Channapatna for the assembly bypoll
CP Yogeshwar files nomination from Channapatna for the assembly bypoll (ETV Bharat)
  • Shiggaon/Shiggavi: The BJP has nominated Bharat Basavaraj Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and grandson of former CM SR Bommai. The Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the seat.
  • Sandur: The BJP's candidate is Bangaru Hanumanthu, while the Congress has fielded Annapoorna, the wife of sitting Congress MP E Tukaram, raising questions about nepotism.
  • Channapatna: The NDA has put forward Nikhil Kumaraswamy, while the Congress has nominated CP Yogeshwar.

Karnataka Assembly Landscape
Currently, excluding the Speaker, the Congress holds 133 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly. The National Democratic Alliance, comprising the BJP and Janata Dal (Secular), has 65 and 18 seats, respectively. The remaining seats are held by smaller parties and independent MLAs.

As the by-elections approach, all eyes are on how these political dynamics will unfold in Karnataka.

