Karnataka: FIR Registered In Connection With Alleged Serial Murders In Dharmasthala

Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed by an individual with the Dakshina Kannada police alleging that a series of murders took place in Dharmasthala village over the past three decades and they have been systematically covered up.

The office of the Superintendent of Police of Dakshina Kannada district through a press release confirmed that a complaint has been received. "The said individual has filed a complaint with the SP office as well as Dharmasthala police station. Based on the complaint an investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken," the release said.

The complainant, whose identity has not been disclosed, reportedly claimed that while he was working as a sanitation worker in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014 several murders took place and he was forced to dispose of bodies under threat.

Claiming that influential people are linked with these murders, the complainant said he was ready to disclose all details including persons behind these murders and locations where bodies were buried provided he gets security under the Witness Protection Scheme.