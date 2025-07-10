Karnataka Alumnus Spends Rs 14 Cr To Give High-Tech Upgrade To Govt School

Ramanagara: Government schools often come to the limelight for failing to provide basic amenities. An alumnus from one such school in Karnataka's Ramanagara district has come forward to make donations to renovate the building in his parents' names and give it a high-tech look.

Dr H M Venkatappa, founder of Kanva diagnostic centre, of Honganur village in Bombanagari Channapatna taluk of the district has spent Rs 14 crore for building Channamma Manchegowda Karnataka Public School in the name of his parents. He has also formulated a plan to provide quality education from Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to second year of Pre-University Course (II PUC), something that is unheard of in government schools.

Dr H M Venkatappa (ETV Bharat)

Dr Venkatappa's move comes from his desire to give back to his alma mater that has played an important role in his education and enable in helping more students to become achievers.

Seeing the dilapidated condition of the school where he studied, Dr Venkatappa has donated his hard-earned money for giving it a high-tech upgrade and technological integration. This has inspired parents from surrounding villages to enroll their wards at this school.

School corridor (ETV Bharat)

Currently, around 850 students study here, including pre-primary, junior, senior primary and high school. LKG and UKG have been introduced from the current year, and facilities have been provided for offering both Kannada and English medium education up to II PU.

A spacious classroom in the renovated school building (ETV Bharat)

"The school has been upgraded with the hope that children of this government school receive the same quality of education as in private schools. It is getting a good response from parents. Children from around 12 neighbouring villages walk two kilometres to reach school. Now, two school buses will be operated for them. In the coming days, buses will be arranged to bring children from distant villages," Dr Venkatappa told ETV Bharat.

A huge playground infront of the school building (ETV Bharat)

According to Dr Venkatappa, this school has a total of 51 rooms and a library with 10,000 books. There is a laboratory with 40 computers, a science and mathematics laboratory, well-equipped desks and digital boards. There are separate toilets for teachers and students on each floor of the building. There is a playground for children, including a toy hall and a basketball court. Many facilities that surpass private schools, like an RO (Reverse Osmosis) unit for clean drinking water, have been provided here," he said.