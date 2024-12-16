ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka AAP Demands Delhi-Model Welfare Schemes For Auto Drivers In State

Bengaluru: A joint delegation of auto and taxi drivers and the Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called on Karnataka Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy at his residence here on Monday.

The delegation comprising the Peace Auto & Taxi Drivers Association highlighted challenges faced by auto and taxi drivers in the state and urged the minister to implement welfare policies akin to those introduced in Delhi by the AAP government. They submitted a memorandum detailing their demands.

“These guarantees could bring significant relief to drivers in Karnataka, many of whom face daily hardships,” said Mohammed Ayyub Khan, president of the Auto Drivers Association. “The five guarantees in Delhi have transformed the lives of auto drivers; we hope Karnataka follows the suit to bring similar relief,” he added.

Raghu Narayan Gowdru, President of Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association, echoed these sentiments, stressing, “Schemes like those in Delhi could help lakhs of auto drivers in Karnataka escape poverty and live better lives.” He pointed out, “The support of the government like life insurance, educational assistance, and uniform allowances would alleviate some of the pressing financial burdens drivers face.”