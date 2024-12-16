Karnataka AAP Demands Delhi-Model Welfare Schemes For Auto Drivers In State

Bengaluru: A joint delegation of auto and taxi drivers and the Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called on Karnataka Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy at his residence here on Monday.
The delegation comprising the Peace Auto & Taxi Drivers Association highlighted challenges faced by auto and taxi drivers in the state and urged the minister to implement welfare policies akin to those introduced in Delhi by the AAP government. They submitted a memorandum detailing their demands.
“These guarantees could bring significant relief to drivers in Karnataka, many of whom face daily hardships,” said Mohammed Ayyub Khan, president of the Auto Drivers Association. “The five guarantees in Delhi have transformed the lives of auto drivers; we hope Karnataka follows the suit to bring similar relief,” he added.
Raghu Narayan Gowdru, President of Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association, echoed these sentiments, stressing, “Schemes like those in Delhi could help lakhs of auto drivers in Karnataka escape poverty and live better lives.” He pointed out, “The support of the government like life insurance, educational assistance, and uniform allowances would alleviate some of the pressing financial burdens drivers face.”
The memorandum was signed by Ayyub Khan, Raghu Narayan Gowdru, and Syed Ateeq Ahmed, President of the Peace Auto and Taxi Drivers Association in Bengaluru. “We have appealed to the Karnataka government to prioritize the welfare of auto drivers, just like the AAP government has done in Delhi," said Syed Ateeq Ahmed.
The Karnataka Transport Minister is yet to make any statement on the delegations’ requests, but the demands signify a growing push for state governments to prioritize welfare initiatives for public transport workers.
This meeting comes in the backdrop of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal’s continued focus on supporting auto drivers in the national capital. In a recent gathering, Kejriwal referred to auto drivers as his “brothers” and pledged to continue working for their welfare.
The five 'guarantees’ introduced in Delhi include:
Life insurance coverage up to Rs 10 lakh and accident insurance up to Rs 5 lakh for each driver.
- Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh for the marriage of daughters of the drivers.
- Rs 2,500 deposited into drivers’ accounts twice a year for purchasing uniforms.
- Free coaching support for children of drivers preparing for competitive exams.
