Karnataka: 3 Workers Die After Falling Into Water Tank in Factory

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

Workers repairing pipeline, die after falling into tank(ETV Bharat Picture)

The workers were repairing a pipeline without turning off the water supply. One of them fell into the tank while two of his colleagues died while trying to save him.

Ballari: Three workers were killed after they fell into a water tank at a factory in Karnataka's Ballari, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Jindal Steel factory when the workers were repairing a pipeline that had developed some problems. The workers had forgotten to turn off the water supply and one of the workers accidentally fell into the large water tank that is used for cooling steel. Two others, who were assisting him in the repair work jumped into the tank one after another to save him.

The three were rescued out of the water with the help of others but had sustained severe injuries. Workers took the three to Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital, where they died during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Jedeppa, a native of Bhubanahalli, Sushant, a native Bangalore and Chennai-based Mahadevan.

On information, a team from Torangallu police station visited the factory and an investigation has been launched. "A case has been registered at Torangallu police station. Efforts are on to probe into the exact cause of the incident," a senior official of Torangallu police station said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the family members of the workers have been informed, he added.

