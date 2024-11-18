A Day After 3 Students' Drowning In Mangaluru Pool; Resort Owner, Manager Held

Mangaluru: Police arrested the owner and the manager of a resort in Mangaluru on Monday in connection with the drowning of three students from Mysuru at a private beach resort, a senior police official said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Manohar, the owner of the Vazco Resort located in Ullal limits near Mangaluru, and Bharath, the resort's manager.

"Three young women from Mysore lost their lives in the swimming pool at a private beach resort in Ullal, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The victims, identified as Keerthana (21), Nishitha (21), and Parvathi (20), had checked into the resort on November 16 and were found dead in the swimming pool the following morning," Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Anupam Agrawal said.

He added, "In the drowning incident of 3 students from Mysore at Vazco resort of Ullala limits two persons, Manohar(owner) and Bharath(manager), have been arrested. Further investigation is taken up." After the incident, the parents of the young woman, who arrived at Mangalore at night, filed a complaint at the Ullal police station. based on their complaint, the owner and manager of Vazco Beach Resort have been arrested, Agarwal said.

Resort locked

The authorities have sealed the resort and licenses have been suspended, Mangalore sub-divisional officer Harsh Vardhan said. Nishita, Parvati and Keerthana arrived in Ullal from Mysuru and kept their mobile phones on recording mode to capture their video. Suddenly, one of them started drowning and shouted out for help. The two others attempted to save her. However, all three got drowned. A video of the entire episode was captured in a CCTV of the resort.