Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025: Science Leads, Girls Outperform Again

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the results of the 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) exams for 2025. Out of the 6.37 lakh students who appeared for the exams held from March 1 to 20, a total of 4,68,439 students passed, registering an overall pass percentage of 73.45%. Although this is a drop from last year's 81.15%, the board has assured students of multiple opportunities to improve their scores.

Commerce Topper from Gogte College Bags Third Rank

Among the many shining students, Tanvi Hemant Patil from Gogte Pre-University College of Law, Belagavi, has made her institution proud by securing the third rank in the Commerce stream. She scored 597 out of 600 marks, achieving a perfect 100 in five subjects — Hindi, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies, and Statistics — and scoring 97 in English. Her success was met with celebration and joy by her parents and college faculty, who congratulated her with sweets and heartfelt applause.

Science Leads Among Streams

In stream-wise performance, Science emerged as the top-performing stream, with a pass percentage of 82.45 — 2,31,461 of 2,80,933 students cleared the exam. Commerce followed with 76.07% (1,55,425 of 2,03,429), while Arts recorded the lowest pass percentage of 53.29.

Girls and English Medium Students Outperform

Girls continued their streak of outperforming boys with a 77.8% pass percentage, compared to 68.2% among boys. Language of instruction also played a role, as English medium students fared better, achieving an 81.75% pass rate. In contrast, Kannada medium students recorded a 56.37% pass percentage.

Second and Third Attempt Opportunities Announced

Karnataka's Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, emphasised that this is only the first step. "Students who missed the first exam due to attendance issues will have the chance to appear again," he said. The second PUC exam will be held from April 24 to May 8, and the third attempt is scheduled between June 9 and 21.

Toppers Across Streams

In the Science stream, Amoolya Kamath and Deeksha R topped the state with 599 marks, followed closely by Bindu Navale, Raja Yadu Vamshi Yadav, and Vijet G Gowda, all with 598 marks. The top 10 list consisted entirely of English medium students, with girls occupying a majority of the top spots.

In the Commerce stream, Deepashree S scored the highest with 599 marks, and Tejaswini MA followed with 598. Along with Tanvi Hemant Patil, other students such as H B Bhargavi, Pranay Balasaheb Alagouda, and Pratheeksha P also scored 597. Only two male students made it to the top 10 in Commerce, reflecting a strong female presence.

In the Arts stream, LR Sanjana Bai led with 597 marks, followed by K Nirmala (596) and K R Shri Jeya Darshini (595). All top 10 scorers in the Arts were girls, and the list included a mix of Kannada and English medium students.