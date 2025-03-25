Karnataka 2nd PUC Answer Key Released, Objection Window Open, Results Expected Soon

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially released the provisional answer key for the Karnataka II PUC Exam 2025. Students who appeared for the examination can now access the model answers for 35 subjects on the board’s official website.

To ensure transparency and accuracy in the evaluation process, KSEAB has also opened an objection window, allowing students to challenge any discrepancies they find in the answer key.

Raise Objections Online: Step-by-Step Process

Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website Click on the link to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC Exam 2025 Enter the required details, including the registration number Submit the objections along with valid supporting documents Save the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference KSEAB has urged students to review the answer key carefully and submit their objections within the given timeframe to ensure fair evaluation.

Results Expected Soon

With the completion of the exam on March 20, 2025, students are eagerly awaiting their results. The board is expected to announce the Karnataka 2nd PUC results soon after evaluating the objections and finalising the answer key.

Looking at previous trends, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results are usually declared in the second week of April. Last year, the results were released on April 10, 2024, so a similar timeline can be expected this year.

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2025?

Once announced, students can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website Click on the result link for Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Enter the registration number and submit. View and download the result for future reference.

KSEAB has assured students that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure a smooth and transparent evaluation process. Stay tuned for further updates.