Karnal Youth Dies In Road Mishap In USA's California

Karnal: A 26-year-old man from Manchuri village of Karnal died in a road mishap in California, USA.

The deceased, Gurumahak Sidhu, son of former sarpanch of Manchuri, Hira Singh, worked as a driver. He was enroute to California from Washington when his trailer fell into a ditch killing him on the spot.

Gurumahak's friends informed his family about his death on Sunday morning. Gurumahak's family has requested the help of the government and the administration to bring back his body to India. Gurumahak had reportedly gone to the USA through donkey route three years back by spending Rs 35 lakhs.

He was the only son of his parents. A family member, Subhash Sarpanch said Gurumahak worked at a store in the USA initially. Around a year ago, he got his driver's license in the USA and had been driving a truck since then. He was staying with his friends in a rented house in California.

Sarpanch said Hira had recently shifted to Kurukshetra with his wife. "Before that he lived in the village where he got his younger daughter Harnoor married. Gurumahak was his only son. After the death of the son, now the parents are left alone," he said.

Hira has appealed to the government for help. He said he had availed loans to send his son to the USA and now cannot afford to bring back his body.