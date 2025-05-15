Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 11 People Accused Of Arson And Loot At Medicine Shop

New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday acquitted 11 people accused of looting a medical shop in Gokulpuri area during the Delhi riots in 2020.

The court acquitted the accused giving them the benefit of doubt. Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachal said that the allegations leveled against the accused in the case were not proven by the prosecution. The accused whom the court acquitted are Ankit Chaudhary alias Fauji, Sumit alias Badshah, Pappu, Vijay Agarwal, Ashish Kumar, Saurabh Kaushik, Bhupendra Pandit, Shakti Singh, Sachin Kumar alias Rancho, Rahul and Yogesh Sharma.

According to Delhi Police, an FIR was registered in the case at Gokalpuri police station on March 3, 2020 on the complaint of one Mohammad Imran Sheikh. In the complaint, Sheikh had stated that his medicine shop named Crown Medicos looted and destroyed during the Delhi riots on February 24, 2020. Medicines were kept on the first and second floor of the shop. Aslam, who works in a salon opposite Sheikh's medicine shop, called him at 1:30 am and told him that his shop had been set on fire and looted, Sheikh stated.

On the basis of the complaint, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the accused under sections 147, 148, 149, 380 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code. During the hearing, police recorded the statements of 12 witnesses. At least 53 people were killed and about two hundred people were injured in the riots in North-East Delhi.