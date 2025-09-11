ETV Bharat / state

Karivellur Peralam Panchayat In Kannur, A Historic Left Bastion Showing Signs Of Shifting Political Loyalty

Kannur: Since its formation in 1947, Karivellur Peralam Panchayat, located at the northernmost edge of Kannur district bordering Kasaragod, has stood as an unshakeable Left stronghold.

Notably, the panchayat has never had a single opposition member actively participating in its history, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) continuously ruling the area. In the last local body elections, the panchayat comprised 14 seats, all held by the Left. However, following a recent ward re-division, the number of seats has increased to 16.

This election carries added significance as political observers, including the Congress and BJP, closely watch to see if this change will finally allow the opposition to secure representation in Karivellur Peralam.

The panchayat is steeped in the legacy of farmers’ struggles and commemorated by martyrs’ memorials, which underscore its deep-rooted Left identity. Over the decades, the leadership has remained steadfast. The list of Karivellur Peralam Panchayat Presidents from 1947 to the present illustrates the continuity of Left governance

Currently, the panchayat comprises 16 wards, with members predominantly from the CPI(M), except for one from LJD, which is in alliance with LDF in Kerala.

Despite the absence of opposition members, the CPM leadership and governing body are preparing actively for the upcoming local elections, emphasizing the achievements of the past term. The panchayat currently has 21,105 registered voters across its 16 wards.

Apart from the ward re-division, the last Lok Sabha elections revealed signs of shifting political dynamics even in this Left bastion. While Karivellur Peralam remains a historic centre of farmers’ movements, the CPI(M) suffered a significant vote loss in the Kasaragod parliamentary constituency.