Karivellur Peralam Panchayat In Kannur, A Historic Left Bastion Showing Signs Of Shifting Political Loyalty
CPI(M) suffered a significant vote loss in the last Lok Sabha elections in Kasaragod constituency
Published : September 11, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
Kannur: Since its formation in 1947, Karivellur Peralam Panchayat, located at the northernmost edge of Kannur district bordering Kasaragod, has stood as an unshakeable Left stronghold.
Notably, the panchayat has never had a single opposition member actively participating in its history, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) continuously ruling the area. In the last local body elections, the panchayat comprised 14 seats, all held by the Left. However, following a recent ward re-division, the number of seats has increased to 16.
This election carries added significance as political observers, including the Congress and BJP, closely watch to see if this change will finally allow the opposition to secure representation in Karivellur Peralam.
The panchayat is steeped in the legacy of farmers’ struggles and commemorated by martyrs’ memorials, which underscore its deep-rooted Left identity. Over the decades, the leadership has remained steadfast. The list of Karivellur Peralam Panchayat Presidents from 1947 to the present illustrates the continuity of Left governance
Currently, the panchayat comprises 16 wards, with members predominantly from the CPI(M), except for one from LJD, which is in alliance with LDF in Kerala.
Despite the absence of opposition members, the CPM leadership and governing body are preparing actively for the upcoming local elections, emphasizing the achievements of the past term. The panchayat currently has 21,105 registered voters across its 16 wards.
Apart from the ward re-division, the last Lok Sabha elections revealed signs of shifting political dynamics even in this Left bastion. While Karivellur Peralam remains a historic centre of farmers’ movements, the CPI(M) suffered a significant vote loss in the Kasaragod parliamentary constituency.
BJP candidate ML Ashwini and Congress leader Rajmohan Unnithan made substantial gains across several wards. The BJP, Congress, and other opposition parties remain optimistic that these trends will influence the upcoming local body elections in Karivellur Peralam.
Panchayat President A V Leju highlighted ongoing development efforts, stating, "Other political parties do not hinder development, and all development activities are moving forward together."
Leju further elaborated on key accomplishments: "Twelve hectares of land had become barren, but despite the severe effects of climate change, we have managed to survive, largely thanks to the district block panchayat fund. There are 33 libraries across the panchayat that have fostered cultural friendships beyond just reading."
He also spoke of social welfare initiatives, adding, "Many have been included in the Life Bhavana project, aiming to provide shelter to all. The panchayat has been declared extreme poverty-free and has received seven major awards, including three Swaraj Trophies and two Child Friendly Awards. This recognition reflects the success of our development efforts."
However, civil society activist Haridas points to the lack of political plurality as a democratic concern. "Karivellur Peralam is a one-sided CPM panchayat in Kannur district. For democracy to flourish, all political parties must have a presence. The continuation of the old way, citing farmers’ struggles and histories, is creating obstacles to the panchayat’s progress."
He added, "To chart a clear path for the country’s development, the presence of a strong opposition is essential. Opposition members raise development needs from their wards to the administrative committee for the president’s attention. Ward member Thampan also commented, "We act as the opposition when needed."