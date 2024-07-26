Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi Pays Tribute To War Heroes At Kargil War Memorial In Ladakh

PM Modi, While Paying Tribute To War Heroes Said, "Our Soldiers Will Crush Terrorism." (Source: ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): As nation observes the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the war heroes at the Kargil War Memorial at Kargil.

PM Modi landed in Kargil at around 9:20 am and headed straight to the Kargil War Memorial in Drass where he paid floral tributes to the war heroes honoring the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

In his address on the occasion, PM Modi said that on Kargil Vijay Diwas, the nation honours gallant efforts, sacrifices of our armed forces. Kargil Vijay Diwas shows sacrifices made for nation are immortal, he said.

He also took a jibe at Pakistan saying that the rival nation had "faced defeat whenever it has carried out any misadventure". "It has not learned any lessons from history," PM Modi said.

"Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today I am speaking from a place where the masters of terror can hear my voice directly, I want to tell these patrons of terrorism that their nefarious intentions will never succeed. Our soldiers will crush terrorism with full force and the enemy will be given a befitting reply," he said adding "In Kargil, we not only won the war, we gave a wonderful example of 'truth, restraint and strength".

The PM also spoke about the Agnipath scheme, he said was part of the necessary reforms done by the Army.

"Some people used to think that the Army means saluting politicians, doing parades but for us, Army means the faith of 140 crore countrymen. The goal of Agnipath is to make the Army young, to keep the Army continuously fit for war. Unfortunately, some people have made such a sensitive issue related to national security a subject of politics. These are the same people who weakened our Army by committing scams worth thousands of crores in the Army," he said.

The Prime Minister had on Thursday updated about his visit to Kargil to pay tribute to the war heroes.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Tomorrow, 26th July, is a very special day for every Indian. We will mark the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas. It is a day to pay homage to all those who protect our nation. I will visit the Kargil War Memorial and pay tributes to our brave heroes. Work will also commence for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project. This project is important to improve connectivity to Leh, especially during bad weather”.

After paying tribute to the Kargil War heroes, the PM Modi virtually initiated the first blast for the Shinkun La Tunnel Project connecting Ladakh with Himachal Pradesh. According to an official statement, this project includes a 4.1 km long twin-tube tunnel, which will be built at an altitude of around 15,800 feet on the Nimu-Padum-Darcha Road. Upon completion, this tunnel will be the highest in the world, ensuring all-weather connectivity to Leh. The tunnel will facilitate the swift and efficient movement of armed forces and equipment while boosting economic and social development in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified at the Kargil War Memorial in anticipation of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

As the nation commemorates the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, families of the fallen soldiers remember their bravery and dedication. The Kargil conflict of 1999, between India and Pakistan, saw Indian forces reclaim strategic positions in the Kargil sector of Jammu and Kashmir that had been infiltrated by Pakistani soldiers and terrorists. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed annually on July 26 to celebrate the success of Operation Vijay.