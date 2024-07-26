Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrated Across Jammu Division

Jammu: On the eve of Vijay Diwas, the Indian Army celebrated the day with great fervour at different places across Jammu. A painting completion was organised at Kalidhar Memorial Army School in three categories with the theme 'Kargil War'.

A total of 105 students from eleven schools from Sunderbani participated in the event. Later a function was conducted at Kalidhar Auditorium where Kargil Veterans were felicitated for their contribution to nation-building, the Defence PRO, Jammu said in a statement.

A total of nine veterans were felicitated during the function. A cultural program from school children from 12 schools was also held.⁠ Three prizes were given in all the categories along with five consolation prizes in each category. All the schools were also given prizes as an appreciation for their participation in the cultural event, the PRO added.

In Ramban, a Kargil Vijay Diwas Run For School Children at Primary School Sailkundi was organised. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from 60 students, who gathered to pay homage to our brave soldiers. The run aimed to instil a sense of patriotism and remembrance among the young participants, symbolising their respect for the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces, the PRO added.

According to the PRO, the Kargil Vijay Diwas was celebrated at GMS Katarmal, Manjakote. The event was attended by 95 school children and 20 dedicated Army personnel.

"The highlight of the event was a patriotic painting competition held to commemorate the valour and sacrifices of the soldiers during the Kargil War. The event not only provided a platform for the children to express their gratitude and respect for the Armed Forces but also fostered a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by soldiers to protect the country," added the PRO. Celebrations were also held in Poonch.