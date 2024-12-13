ETV Bharat / state

Kargil-Ganderbal Boundary Dispute: HC Grants 4-Week Extension to Govt For Response

The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh appointed senior advocate MI Qadri as amicus curiae to assist in the case. ( ANI )

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh granted the government an additional four weeks to file its response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking protection of Ladakh’s environment, ecology, and land from encroachments, while also addressing a boundary dispute between Kargil district in Ladakh and Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice Rajesh Sekhri, on Thursday, allowed the extension following a request from the government's counsel Faheem Nissar Shah. The court also appointed senior advocate MI Qadri as amicus curiae to assist in the case.

The PIL stems from a letter dated July 1, 2024, written by Abdul Wahid, a councillor from the 2-Bhimbet constituency of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in Kargil.

The letter, titled “Save Ladakh’s environment, ecology, and land from encroachers and resolve the boundary dispute between district Kargil of Ladakh and district Ganderbal of J&K,” was addressed to Chief Justice Rabstan. It expressed grave concerns over the environmental degradation and encroachments in Ladakh. The Court directed that the letter be treated as a PIL.