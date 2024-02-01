Kargil Democratic Alliance, Leh Apex Body Announce 'Leh Chalo' Protest on Feb 3

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Socio-political bodies in Ladakh have called for a shutdown of Kargil and a march to Leh on February 3 to press for their demands of statehood and sixth schedule among others. The protest call has been given by the "Kargil Democratic Alliance" and "Leh Apex Body", umbrella bodies of political and social organizations of Kargil and Leh.

After the abrogation of Article 370, the people of the region have put forward their demands of statehood, sixth schedule status, separate public service commission, and separate parliamentary seats for Kargil and Leh, before the BJP government at the Centre. In connection with these demands, the political parties and social leaders of the region have protested with the people on several occasions and also met with the Union Home Minister in December last year, but to no avail.

Congress leader Asgar Ali Karbalai told ETV Bharat over phone that a Kargil shutdown and march to Leh has been called on February 3 in connection with the demands of the region. He said that on this day, Kargil district will remain completely closed, including markets, business centers, and traffic while the people will protest in Leh according to the "Leh march" program.

Karbalai said that people from Kargil will proceed towards Leh, while people from Leh district will also gather in Leh and make the protest a success. The "Kargil Democratic Alliance" and "Leh Apex Body" have held several meetings with the central government, the latest being a meeting with the committee headed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Anand Rai in Delhi on December 4 to hold deliberations with regard to the demands by the Ladakh bodies. However, the two sides have not yet reached any consensus.

It is worth noting that when the BJP government separated the Ladakh region from the former state of Jammu and Kashmir and gave it the status of a Union Territory following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state on Aug 5, 2019, people in Leh district celebrated the move.