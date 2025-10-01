ETV Bharat / state

Karbala Chowk Durga Puja: Festivities Under The Patronage Of Muslims In the Heart of Ranchi

Published : October 1, 2025

Ranchi: Ranchi’s Karbala Chowk Durga Puja Committee is not just another Durga Puja dotting the Jharkhand capital's cityscape. Transcending boundaries of faith and fostering a message of harmony and togetherness, this puja serves a powerful message of unity. Celebrated in the Muslim-majority locality, the Durga Puja celebrations here exemplify what true religious spirit embodies: humanity over hatred. Despite the neighbourhood’s demographic composition, the festival, celebrated since 1956, is drawing participation from both Hindu and Muslim communities alike. For nearly seven decades, the Durga Puja at Karbala Chowk has been celebrated without any instance of disharmony.

Muslims and Hindus happily participate in puja here. (ETV Bharat) Set up in a predominantly Muslim area, this puja pandal serves as a striking symbol of the peaceful coexistence between the two communities. This is not just a religious festival but a cultural event where everyone, irrespective of their faith, comes together to soak in the spirit of festivity. Afroz Alam, a Muslim patron of the Karbala Chowk Durga Mandir Puja Committee, stressed that those who aim to spread hate should witness this communal harmony firsthand. He said, "Durga Puja is celebrated with peace and devotion in our Muslim-dominated area. Our Hindu brothers and sisters are with us every step of the process. This is the true spirit of India, where humanity prevails over religion." Yadavji, a Hindu patron of the committee, said, "Despite being a Muslim-majority area, the spirit of togetherness has never faltered. We've celebrated Durga Puja here for over 60 years, and every year, the Muslim community stands by us. This is proof that a true celebration transcends religious lines."

