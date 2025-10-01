Karbala Chowk Durga Puja: Festivities Under The Patronage Of Muslims In the Heart of Ranchi
Celebrated in the Muslim-majority locality, the Durga Puja celebrations here exemplify what true religious spirit embodies: humanity over hatred.
Published : October 1, 2025 at 5:00 PM IST|
Updated : October 1, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
Ranchi: Ranchi’s Karbala Chowk Durga Puja Committee is not just another Durga Puja dotting the Jharkhand capital's cityscape. Transcending boundaries of faith and fostering a message of harmony and togetherness, this puja serves a powerful message of unity.
Celebrated in the Muslim-majority locality, the Durga Puja celebrations here exemplify what true religious spirit embodies: humanity over hatred. Despite the neighbourhood’s demographic composition, the festival, celebrated since 1956, is drawing participation from both Hindu and Muslim communities alike.
For nearly seven decades, the Durga Puja at Karbala Chowk has been celebrated without any instance of disharmony.
Afroz Alam, a Muslim patron of the Karbala Chowk Durga Mandir Puja Committee, stressed that those who aim to spread hate should witness this communal harmony firsthand. He said, "Durga Puja is celebrated with peace and devotion in our Muslim-dominated area. Our Hindu brothers and sisters are with us every step of the process. This is the true spirit of India, where humanity prevails over religion."
Yadavji, a Hindu patron of the committee, said, "Despite being a Muslim-majority area, the spirit of togetherness has never faltered. We’ve celebrated Durga Puja here for over 60 years, and every year, the Muslim community stands by us. This is proof that a true celebration transcends religious lines."
Read more