Karan Chautala, Grandson Of Former Haryana CM Named In Jodhpur Assault And Vandalism Case

Jodhpur: Karan Singh Chautala, grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister late Om Prakash Chautala, has been named in an assault and vandalism case after an incident in Jodhpur on February 18, police said on Friday. Police investigations revealed that Chautala and his companions, angered when their car was overtaken, stopped the victim's vehicle, assaulted the driver, and damaged the car.

Police said that the victim, Majeed Khan, a resident of Phalodi, was driving to the railway station with two companions, Mahesh and Harish, at around 4.30 am when their car overtook Chautala's convoy. Three vehicles, part of Chautala's group, allegedly blocked their path near MDDI and began assaulting them. Khan alleged that the attackers threatened them with death, saying they would be killed if they did not retreat.

Police said that Khand and his companions backed off, but the group chased them down again, stopping them near the Mandore police station. There, they continued to beat the victims and vandalised the car, smashing the windows and the roof.

Sub-inspector Aruna Kumari of the Mandore police station confirmed the incident and stated that Karam Singh Chautala and his group were in Jodhpur to attend a wedding. The police also noted that the attackers appeared to be armed, but clarified that Chautala himself was not carrying a weapon. "We have not yet confirmed the presence of an AK-47, but the commandos with them were armed," said Kumari.

CCTV footage from the area corroborated the victim's account, showing the group's vehicles clocking the path and the subsequent assault. Police have registered a case and are continuing their investigation.