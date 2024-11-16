Kapal Mochan’s 5000-Year-Old Legacy Of Righteous Revenge Against A Cruel King

Yamunanagar: Kapal Mochan fair in Bilaspur district of Haryana sees lakhs of devotees every year to fulfil their wishes. However, many people visit this historic fair for a unique reason—to carry forward a 5000-year-old legacy of righteous revenge against a cruel king, who was later killed by Bhima, the second-oldest Pandava brother.

People throw shoes, bricks, and stones at the ancient fort of King Jarasandh in Sandhaye village, which is located 5 km away from Kapal Mochan. This unique practice has become a yearly custom for the devotees, which dates back to the Mahabharata era.

According to local folklore, King Jarasandh was a cruel king and committed atrocities against the people by abusing, looting, and persecuting them for many years during his rule. He was also infamous for looting brides' palanquins and holding them hostage for a night.

However, one day a newlywed woman, whom he had kept captive, cursed him before jumping into a pond to escape his clutches. Before dying, she vowed that his fort should turn into dust and would be pelted with shoes and stones for years to come.

This incident and the legends surrounding it moved people so much that devotees, particularly those from Punjab, travel hundreds of kilometres every year to perform this righteous revenge on the wicked king Jarasandh's fort, which is now in ruins in the village named after him. They believe that this location symbolises the fate of the king's wicked actions.